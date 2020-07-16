Union County has recorded its second death related to COVID-19, according to Thursday’s daily South Dakota update from the Department of Health (DOH).
It was one of four new deaths reported by state officials, raising the state’s toll to 115. Thursday’s other deaths were in Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota and Todd counties.
Union County, which registered its first death on June 11, reported one new case Thursday, its 157th overall, and one new recovery (131 to date). There are 24 active cases.
Charles Mix County, which saw a surge in cases in June, reported 14 new recoveries Thursday, bringing that total to 58. There was also one new hospitalization (33). The county has had 98 known cases (0 change), with 40 still active.
Also, Hutchinson County was moved up to the level of substantial community spread. Currently, the county has 18 known cases (0), three of which are still active.
Yankton County reported no new positive tests (88) and one new recovery (76). There are 10 active cases.
Overall, some other South Dakota statistics for Thursday were relatively light: just 42 new positive tests (down from 80 on Wednesday) and only 494 new tests processed (down from 1,469 reported Wednesday). In a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said there had been a connectivity issue in getting in all state results into the computer system, which attributed to the partial figures.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 7,649
• Total Tests — 93,991
• Active Cases — 842 (-36)
• Recoveries — 6,763 (+74)
• Hospitalizations — 757 ever hospitalized (+5); 61 currently hospitalized (+2).
In Nebraska, five new deaths were reported as of late Wednesday, bringing the state total to 291.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 new cases, giving the state 21,979 known cases to date.
Dixon County reported one new case, its 58th.
Nebraska has processed 223,482 total tests (+3,486) and now has 16,324 recoveries (+119).
Total hospitalizations stood at 1,453 (+11), with 103 currently hospitalized (-7).
