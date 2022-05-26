Summer Lunch Program Is Back

Indoor dining is back on the menu this year for the Yankton School District’s (YSD) upcoming Summer Food Program.
Mondays through Fridays from May 31-July 29, children 18 and under can get free lunch at the following district schools during the scheduled times:
• Yankton Middle School, 2000 Mulberry St.— 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Stewart Elementary School, 208 West 21 St. — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Webster Elementary School, 317 East 7th St.— 11 :15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lunch will typically consist of a daily hot entree, a choice of fruits and vegetables, a bread and a milk.
“Every once in a while, we’ll do a sack lunch or a cold sandwich,” Laura Horacek, who is set to replace Sandi Kramer next month as child nutrition director, told the Press & Dakotan. “We do chef salads every day, yogurt meals every day, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as available, so they do have different entree choices.”
Children need not be accompanied by an adult to receive lunch, and no enrollment or qualification is necessary.
Individuals ages 19 and older can eat lunch for $4.20.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the last two years, boxed and bagged summer meals have been picked up outside the schools twice a week, combining days of meals in a single pickup.
Federal waivers that allowed for those COVID safety practices expire this summer, so summer lunches are returning to the traditional pre-pandemic indoor cafeteria dining service, Horacek said.
“We’re going back to pre-COVID Summer Food Service,” she said. “It’s dine-in only. We’re not allowed to do grab-and-go meals anymore.”
Also, meals are only available during scheduled times.
“We are regulated to serve only in the time allotted,” Horacek said. “For instance, lunch at the middle school closes at 1 p.m.; if you were to show up at 1:05 p.m., we would not be allowed to serve anymore after those set hours — either before or after.”
The Summer Lunch Program will only provide meals during the week. Opportunities for weekend takeout meals expired along with the federal waivers.
“We will do Sack Packs for kids that generally receive them during the school year,” Horachek said. “We will have Sack Packs at each school on Fridays for them to take home. That’s just shelf-stable items to get them through the weekend.”
Also, Yankton Food for Thought’s Sack Pack Program runs year-round, providing children at risk for hunger with food specifically for weekends.
The message to the community is that all are welcome, and 18 and under eat free, she said.
“We just want families to know that it’s free — even though next school year, we’re going back to paid meals,” she said. “The summer is free; it’s always been free.”
———
Weekly menus for the Summer Lunch Program are available in the Saturday Press & Dakotan and on the Yankton School District Website.
For more information, call the Child Nutrition Office at 605-665-8379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.