The Missouri National Recreational River is offering three events this weekend, Aug. 25-27:
• FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: A Most Beautiful Landscape, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Spirit Mound. — Meet in the parking lot, 9.2 miles north of Vermillion on Highway 19. On Aug. 25, 1804, Captains Lewis and Clark visited Spirit Mound on their journey up the Missouri River. In their time, Spirit Mound was situated in the heartland of a rich prairie ecosystem that extended far to the horizon — a sight the two men from Virginia had never experienced before. Today, Spirit Mound offers us a remnant of that native tallgrass prairie, along with great views of Clay County and the city of Vermillion.
Join Ranger Tom for a sunset hike as we retrace the footsteps of Lewis and Clark and reflect on the 219th anniversary of their visit. Along the way, we’ll learn about a prairie ecosystem that’s returning to North America, as well as the history and culture associated with the Mound itself. Cameras and binoculars are encouraged.
• SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: Thunderbird of River & Plain: The Power and Peril of Eagles, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Clay County Park Campground — As powerful predators, Eagles demand respect. They serve as symbols for Native Nations and the United States of America. Yet for all their strength, these birds exhibit significant vulnerabilities. Join Ranger Ann to explore the natural and cultural history of these majestic creatures.
• SUNDAY, AUGUST 27: Bike Tour — Yankton Style! 2-4 p.m. — Yankton has a beautiful collection of historic architecture. If you enjoy gazing at historic homes and buildings and are interested in architectural styles, join Ranger Ann for a guided bicycle tour to learn more about “Yankton Style!” Bring your bike, helmet, water, and a snack. The tour will travel about 2 miles and will stop for cold water and a restroom break at the G.A.R. Building and view their “Mighty Mo — Seeing Red” photo exhibit. Note: If you were on the tour last weekend that was affected by the rain, meet there to experience the second half of the tour.
Meet in front of the Cramer-Kenyon Home at 509 Pine Street. Parking is available at the rear in the Sacred Heart School parking lot. The journey ends at the Meridian Bridge. The tour will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
