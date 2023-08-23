The Missouri National Recreational River is offering three events this weekend, Aug. 25-27:

• FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: A Most Beautiful Landscape, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Spirit Mound. — Meet in the parking lot, 9.2 miles north of Vermillion on Highway 19. On Aug. 25, 1804, Captains Lewis and Clark visited Spirit Mound on their journey up the Missouri River. In their time, Spirit Mound was situated in the heartland of a rich prairie ecosystem that extended far to the horizon — a sight the two men from Virginia had never experienced before. Today, Spirit Mound offers us a remnant of that native tallgrass prairie, along with great views of Clay County and the city of Vermillion.

