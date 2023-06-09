Dairy Farms

A farmhand preps dairy cow udders for milking inside the parlor building at Boadwine Farms in Baltic.

 Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight

The Department of Homeland Security wanted to do a routine work authorization audit of the Turner County Dairy more than a decade ago.

Walt Bones, who co-owns the dairy and was the state secretary of agriculture at the time, complied with the obligation, sending the official documents employers must have on hand for employees: driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, or migrant-worker visas.

