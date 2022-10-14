VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is set to host a dedication ceremony for Founders Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4-5:30 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Founders Park is a new garden area adjacent to the Inman House, home to USD President Sheila K. Gestring and her family, on Vermillion’s Main Street. The green space features a fountain, seating area with benches, an arbor entrance and extensive landscaping. Founders Park can also serve as an event space for campus and community events.

