VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is set to host a dedication ceremony for Founders Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4-5:30 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony.
Founders Park is a new garden area adjacent to the Inman House, home to USD President Sheila K. Gestring and her family, on Vermillion’s Main Street. The green space features a fountain, seating area with benches, an arbor entrance and extensive landscaping. Founders Park can also serve as an event space for campus and community events.
The park is made possible by a gift from Chris Clem (’79). The park’s fountain is dedicated in honor of his parents, Alan and Mary Clem, and the future of the USD and Vermillion communities. Alan Clem was a political science professor at USD as well as a political analyst, pollster and author. Mary Clem held several administrative roles on campus and was known for hosting elegant parties. A plaque was installed on the fountain in recognition of the family.
“Founders Park is a beautiful, tranquil space designed to be enjoyed by the community,” said Gestring. “We are grateful to the Clem family, their generous gift and their dedication to USD and Vermillion. They model what it truly means to be a Coyote, and I’m proud their legacy will live on in Founders Park.”
Construction of Founders Park began in 2020 with the demolition of the Thompson House, fondly known as The Pink House. Components of the Thompson House were preserved by the W.H. Over Museum board of directors and are on display in the museum. The USD Foundation purchased the Thompson House in 2017 with the intention of enhancing the university’s connection to the Vermillion community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.