Yankton Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Justin Duane Langen, 38, was sentenced on Feb. 7 to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Langen was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance by a federal grand jury in June 2021. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2022.
“In June 2021, Langen reached an agreement to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, in the District of South Dakota,” a press release said. “During his involvement, he obtained fentanyl pills from a co-conspirator and sold them to drug customers in South Dakota.”
