Noem Pulls Support For Grocery Tax Measure

Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022 gubernatorial campaign to express her support for elimination of the sales tax on groceries.

 SD News Watch file Photo

A citizen-led campaign to eliminate South Dakota’s state grocery tax through a measure on the 2024 ballot won’t have the backing of Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration despite earlier indications she would support it.

The sticking point is concern expressed by Attorney General Marty Jackley in his official ballot explanation.

