Two Men Killed In Charles Mix County Crash

PICKSTOWN — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle accident west of the Fort Randall Casino near Pickstown Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions at 2:56 p.m. about one mile west of the casino. The vehicle entered the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is under investigation for the 29-year-old driver of the Ford. The 73-year-old driver of the Subaru was wearing a seat belt.
Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.