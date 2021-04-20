To Our Readers

Due to an early-morning medical emergency, one of our carriers was unable to deliver a large number of Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan newspapers. Hopefully, the carrier will be fine and will deliver your Tuesday and Wednesday newspapers together.
If you would rather not wait, please feel free to stop by the office today and pick up a Tuesday edition of the Press & Dakotan.
We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.
And as always, thank you for subscribing to and reading the Press & Dakotan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.