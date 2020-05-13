100 Years Ago
Friday, May 14, 1920
• Mobilization of the mosquito, the house-fly, the louse and various other disease-carrying pests for the dissemination of deadly germs in enemy territory is a possibility of “the next war” pictured by Professor Maxwell Lefroy, a scientist.
• Lem West was planting corn a week ago. Some of the prairie farmers have planted considerable. Pretty wet and cool for corn the last two days.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 14, 1945
• Yankton city’s $300 worth of fireworks, set aside for use on V-E Day as part of the celebration of victory over Germany, is still intact, unused, and ready to be used for some special occasion when fireworks will be appropriate.
• B.R. Owings, who operates a 1,000-acre farm south of Wagner, realized $100 per acre on a 90-acre field of sorghum seed harvested the past season. It is a certified low prussic acid cane developed by the State College experiment station. Mr. Owings has pioneered in experimenting on various types of feed crops.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 14, 1970
• Yankton High School will be graduating the largest class in its history this spring, with approximately 235 seniors lining up to receive their diplomas on the 29th of May. Dr. Chester B. McVay of Yankton, a surgeon of international recognition, will be this year’s speaker.
• Link Auditorium vibrated with the sounds of radar-beeps, motor-sputters, cat’s meows and hundreds of children’s voices asking questions and seeking explanations from seventh and eighth grade experts in science. The occasion was Sacred Heart School’s third annual science fair, held Monday, May 11.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 14, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.