• A report was received at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday of a sign at the corner of Fourth Street that appeared to be hit and knocked down by an unknown vehicle.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Trump’s Indictment And What We Know (58)
- The Corruption Of The Biden Crime Family (56)
- A Familiar Crisis (49)
- COVID Emergency And Transition (42)
- Letter: CRT Obsession (33)
- Letter: ‘The Pursuit Of Happiness’ (31)
- Lincoln Report: Trans Health Measure For Minors Advances (29)
- Letter: History Lesson Needed (27)
- No One Is Above The Law? Give Me A Break (27)
- Letter: Christians Are Sinners, Too! (23)
- Letter: The Best Ban (21)
- Letter: ‘Misguided Soul’ (12)
- Letter: ‘All Of The Above’ Energy Approach (8)
- Letter: Greasing The Skids For CAFOS (7)
- Letter: Holy Rollers (4)
- Chamber Head: Fear Was Key To Loss Of Crypto Bill (3)
- Letter: Snickering (3)
- Vulnerable To Indictment, Trump Cases Subject To Law (2)
- Letter: Ancient Warnings About AI (2)
- Point Of View: 'We Stand On The Facts’ (2)
- Judge orders more Trump lawyer testimony in Mar-a-Lago probe (2)
- Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy (2)
- Dirty money: Ex-lawmaker gets 2 years for cesspool bribes (2)
- Arizona Supreme Court rejects bid to reschedule execution (1)
- Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts (1)
- School District Seeks Input On Name For New Facility (1)
- Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil (1)
- Storms strike Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana; 7 reported dead (1)
- Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 61 (1)
- Your tax refund could be smaller than last year. Here's why (1)
- Adnan Syed case pits victims' rights against justice reform (1)
- States aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting (1)
- Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out (1)
- 800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec (1)
- Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US (1)
- Sex trafficking plea deal unending 'nightmare' for Texas mom (1)
- After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security (1)
- Massachusetts train derails, no hazardous cargo reported (1)
- Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive? (1)
- Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco (1)
- Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide (1)
- Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade to pay more restitution (1)
- Coal capacity climbs worldwide despite promises to slash it (1)
- States and companies compete for billions to make hydrogen (1)
- Trump’s Case: Novel Theories And Legal Principles (1)
- Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns (1)
- Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder (1)
- DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power (1)
- California may punish oil companies for high gas prices (1)
- Georgia's Stacey Abrams to join faculty at Howard University (1)
- Letter: ‘A Good Reminder’ (1)
- Texan declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another (1)
- City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit (1)
- Judge temporarily blocks clean water rule in 24 states (1)
- Lawyer granted release in $460M 'slip-and-fall' Ponzi scheme (1)
- Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death (1)
- Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams (1)
- Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5 (1)
- Arizona governor must appear in court on pause of executions (1)
- St. Patrick's Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints (1)
- Trans people face rhetoric, disinformation after shooting (1)
- Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time (1)
- International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin (1)
- El Salvador's congress extends anti-gang crackdown (1)
- Letter: Free The Animals (1)
- Used car prices are surging. Here's why you should buy now (1)
- Lawsuit: Guards beat, taunt inmate with, 'You can't breathe' (1)
- Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest (1)
- Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn't require public notice (1)
- MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games (1)
- Election conspiracy movement grinds on as 2024 approaches (1)
- 32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware (1)
- Maibaum: City Mustn’t Become Complacent (1)
- Kansas bans transgender athletes from women's, girls' sports (1)
- Stocks fall to cap chaotic week driven by fears about banks (1)
- Buffett says people shouldn't worry about Berkshire, banks (1)
- California reparations amount, if any, left to politicians (1)
- Hunhoff Wants To Protect SAC, Develop Mall (1)
- Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health (1)
- NPR protests as Twitter calls it 'state-affiliated media' (1)
- Will Trump attend his rape trial? Judge wants to know (1)
- Publisher drops children's illustrator for anti-trans notes (1)
- Why murder defendant was free before killings in Washington (1)
- What's next for Tennessee's expelled lawmakers? (1)
- A sex trafficking case, a plea deal and a mother's pain (1)
- EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants (1)
- Mom of boy killed in road rage shooting tried to save kids (1)
- Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity (1)
- TikTok attorney: China can't get U.S. data under plan (1)
- Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House (1)
- Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate (1)
- Mini hydro company raises $18M to generate power in canals (1)
- Report details 'staggering' church sex abuse in Maryland (1)
- NHL team won't wear Pride jerseys, citing new Russian law (1)
- Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying bank (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.