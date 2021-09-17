Nearing A Cannabis Plan

Tuesday will be a big day for Yankton County’s efforts at building a legal framework for the production and sale of medicinal cannabis in the county.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, the board will consider agenda items pertaining to the zoning limitations and licensing of medical cannabis establishments.
According to commission Chairperson Cheri Loest, the first agenda item up for consideration will be the second reading of zoning ordinance changes regarding where cannabis establishments may be operated.
“That is where we are allowing medical cannabis establishments to be located in commercial, lakeside commercial and agriculture zones,” she said.
Also, there will be a first reading of an ordinance creating licensing regulations, which saw the commission ask for a few changes at its last meeting.
“They took out the clause that said they couldn’t operate on federal holidays,” Loest said. “There was some discussion on whether licenses could be transferred or not and whether they could change locations, so the State’s Attorney’s office has been working on some wording. They consulted with other counties to see what they’re doing as well. That language will be in the proposal in the first reading on Tuesday.”
The second reading for the licensing ordinance is slated to be held during the Oct. 5 commission meeting.
Loest said, should both pieces ultimately pass as is, it will still be a little time before a medical cannabis operation springs up in Yankton County.
“We would have to get the forms in place for the application through the Auditor’s office, and I would assume the State’s Attorney’s office would assist us in that endeavor as well,” she said. “We, of course, are still waiting on the state to finalize their rules. Their deadline is Oct. 29 to get those rules approved so they are ready to start issuing licenses at the state level as well. Certainly, by the end of October, we should be ready to go.”
Deputy Zoning Administrator Bill Conkling told the Press & Dakotan that the Zoning office has only received a few general inquiries.
“We had a few individuals ask several months ago when it first passed, but lately we haven’t had any people really ask about the ordinances,” he said.
Deputy Auditor Karen Faeber said the Auditor’s Office has received no inquiries.
Under the proposed licensing ordinance, the county would license cannabis cultivation facilities, dispensaries, product manufacturing facilities and testing facilities. Loest said Yankton County is unique in regards to the amount of licensing it is willing to allow.
“Yankton County is being very generous with the number of licenses offered,” she said. “We’re offering 10 licenses for each type of establishment, so that’s 40 licenses total. Certainly we are unusual in that area. Most counties are limiting it to one or two, and that is just for dispensaries. Very few counties are venturing into the growing, manufacturing or testing areas.”
Each license will cost $5,000 to apply for — a fee that is non-refundable — with an annual renewal fee of $5,000.
By contrast, the City of Yankton is only allowing two permits exclusively for medical cannabis dispensaries.
Tuesday’s meeting will also see the commission discuss approval of the 2022 annual budget, an ambulance bid, a Purple Heart presentation, approval of the county’s highway Five-Year Plan, the West Yankton Sanitary District study and appointment of a new planning commissioner.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.