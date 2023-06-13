Housing Funds

An apartment building under construction Tuesday in eastern Rapid City. 

 Seth Tupper/South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota’s tribes may lose out on a quarter of a $200 million pool of workforce housing infrastructure money before lawmakers can pass a bill giving them access to the funds.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 5-1 Tuesday to give final approval to the rules for the program. But a wrinkle in the law that created it will force tribes that hope to use the money this year and at least part of the next to partner with non-tribal cities or counties.

