PIERRE — The first round of recipients of Civics and History Initiative pilot grants have been announced. Funded projects highlight the sacrifices of WWII veterans, implement the We The People program, and expand the study of Native American culture using the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards.
Schools awarded round-one funding include:
• Vermillion High School, $17,160 — Enhance curriculum in high school history, literature, and Native American culture courses. Develop new high school course: Great Plains/SD History. Field trips to local sites. Guest speakers.
South Dakota public schools can now apply for the second round of the pilot grant program. A total of $125,000 in grant funding is available for schools to pilot programs that focus on strengthening civics/government and history education.
Grant applications should align with one or more of the priorities of the South Dakota Civics and History Initiative, which are to help students understand our country, state, and story; equip them with the knowledge and experience necessary to engage as informed citizens; and prepare them to participate in civil discourse on important issues.
Grant applications are due Sept. 15. Grantees will be notified in early October. Find more information on the Civics and History Initiative webpage.
