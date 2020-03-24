City Moves To Curtail Business, Push Election To June

The City of Yankton is taking drastic measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special meeting of the City Commission Tuesday, the board voted 9-0 on the first reading of an ordinance that would scale back operations at a number of businesses while completely shutting down others.
The ordinance was intended to be valid at midnight March 26, but requires a second reading to go into effect. This second reading will occur at a special meeting of the board on Monday, March 30, with the ordinance in full effect after publication on March 31.
The closures are intended to last through May 1 with the option of extending it through June 8 at the latest. On this date, a new ordinance would need to be drafted and voted upon, if the emergency merits.
The board also voted 9-0 to move the municipal election from April 4 to coinciding with the June 2 primary election, contingent on the approval of the Yankton County Commission. The city would share the costs with the county if the move is approved.
See Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan for more information.
