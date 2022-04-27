The Yankton County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, upstairs at Czecher’s Sports Bar and Grill.
They will discuss the upcoming political season, candidates and elections. Early voting started April 22. At the meeting, attendees will hear from local and state representatives, as well as news from the state Republican Party. Gov. Kristi Noem’s deputy campaign manager, Chris Hupke, will offer an update on the campaign and provide signs. All current Republican candidates are invited to come and share their platforms; all current Precinct men and women are also invited. The State Republican Convention is June 22-23 in Watertown.
You are invited to attend to discuss political and world news of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.