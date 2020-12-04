OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is making direct donations to United Way affiliates across its geographic footprint on behalf of its customers this holiday season, while encouraging individuals throughout the communities it serves to “Share Joy” by donating to their local United Way affiliates via the FNBO Share Joy donation microsite fnbo.com/sharejoy2020. As part of this campaign, FNBO will match 50 cents of every dollar donated via the microsite, up to a maximum of $25,000.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 25, 2020.
The bank’s contributions to Share Joy will be made in partnership with its Mortgage Banking and Wealth Management divisions, and its Business Customer Segment, which are reaching out to their customers for support. Contributors will be able to designate their contributions to United Way affiliates in their communities on the “Share Joy” microsite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.