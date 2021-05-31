TRIPP — Join in the fun as the Kaylor 4-H Club and Midwest Dairy host the dairy promotion event “Dairy… and a Movie” on June 6, 2021, at Tripp.
The public is invited to attend and help promote dairy with free games, activities, dairy quizzes, 50/50 drawing for youth and adults, bean bag toss, Frisbee toss, face painting, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, football toss, red solo cup games, dice game, coloring dairy picture, and much more for all ages beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Tripp. Midwest Dairy has provided pens, coloring books, colors, educational book markers, worksheets and health information about dairy in the diet. The Kaylor 4-H Club’s goal is to educate guests and the public on the value of dairy products as a food rich in nutrients.
Healthy dairy product samples will be available for all guests to enjoy. Dimock Dairy, AMPI of Freeman, Schwans of Yankton, and Farm Life Creamery of Ethan have donated dairy products for this event.
“Overcomer” will be the feature movie to be shown at the Tripp Idle Hours Movie Theater at 4 p.m. free of charge; with free popcorn and water.
