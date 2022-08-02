LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is offering two incentive programs providing up to $200,000 in student loan repayment for qualified medical care providers who agree to work in rural and underserved communities in state or federally designated shortage areas. No local match is required for the next few years.

Incentive programs are an important tool to recruit and retain medical providers in needed areas. According to studies on the economic impact of rural health care, one primary care physician in a rural community creates 23 jobs annually. On average, 14 percent of total employment in rural communities is attributed to the health sector.

