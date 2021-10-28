100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 29, 1921
• Expensive evidence of the destructive power of Yankton city water was given at the Dowling building on Third street Thursday night, when the artesian water ate out the piping despite constant repairing and did several hundred dollars’ worth of damage to merchandise in the Dowling Department store below, E.J. Dowling said today.
• A recent study made by Professor William H. Batson of the University of South Dakota indicates that, unless something is done to rejuvenate the medical profession, South Dakota faces a real shortage in the ranks of practicing physicians in a few years.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 29, 1946
• Red Ink, a new creative writing magazine, will begin publication at the University of South Dakota in December, Miss Sigrid Moe, faculty advisor, said today. It will make the fourth publication at the university. Students now publish the Volante, weekly campus newspaper, the Coyote, yearbook, and the Wet Hen, quarterly humor magazine.
• Greetings from the graduates of Gayville high school formed interesting highlights of the 1946 alumni reunion banquet held Friday evening following an Orange and Black homecoming victory that afternoon on the home football field. The homecoming game concluded the Orioles’ successful season of six-man football with five straight victories and no losses.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 29, 1971
• A diminutive Yankton woman, matriarch of one of Yankton’s best known families, turned 97 today. She is Mrs. D.B. (Henrietta) Gurney, widow of a pioneer seedsman and radio station (WNAX) operator and mother of one of South Dakota’s most distinguished political figures, former U.S. Senator Chan Gurney of Yankton. A recent illness placed Mrs. Gurney in Sacred Heart Hospital for a period of about two weeks. Always tiny and vivacious, she lost weight while hospitalized and now tips the scale at a mere 55 pounds. But her interest in life has not diminished at all. Until her trip to the hospital, she had been living in the long-time family residence at 503 Pine Street.
• A group of mothers interested in exploring the effects of twinship on the personality growth of twins, along with sharing some of the practical problems arising from multiple births, is on the threshold of forming a new organization to be called the Yankton Mothers of Twins Club. The Yankton club will be affiliated with the national organization of Mothers of Twins Clubs, Inc.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 29, 1996
• Paper Unavailable In Archives
