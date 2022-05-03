VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library for a showing of the Nova documentary, “Great Escape at Dunkirk,” at noon on Friday, May 6. Learn about how the allies in World War II managed to survive a disaster that would have led to certain death.
As France fell to the German armies in May 1940, 400,000 Allied troops were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk. Their annihilation seemed certain — a disaster that could have led to Britain’s surrender. But then, in a last-minute rescue, Royal Navy ships and a flotilla of tiny civilian boats evacuated hundreds of thousands of soldiers to safety across the Channel — the legendary “miracle of Dunkirk.”
Register at bit.ly/escapedunkirk to let them know you are interested in attending, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library. The event is set for the Kozak Room in the library.
Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. For more information, call 605-677-7060 or email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
