Poll: Majority In SD Do Not Support Complete Abortion Ban
Supporters of access to abortion counter-protest an anti-abortion rally in Sioux Falls in October 2020. The Justice Empowerment Network led the counter protest when Operation Save America, a Christian-based pro-life organization, visited Sioux Falls.

 Photo: Courtesy of Justice Empowerment Network

A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and that voters should determine the legality of abortion access rather than the state Legislature, according to a statewide poll sponsored by South Dakota News Watch.

The poll of 500 registered voters showed that a majority (57%) of respondents support allowing legal access to abortion medications in the state, including 42% who “strongly support” such access. Nearly two-thirds (65%) said they support having a statewide referendum to determine South Dakota’s laws regarding reproductive rights.

