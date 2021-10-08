‘Friends’ Of Rails-To-Trails Proposed Project Seek Public Input

The public can provide input next week on a proposed project to convert unused railroad track to a recreation trail in southeast South Dakota.
The “Friends of the Tabor to Platte Rail to Trail” is sponsoring the two public meetings: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Community Center at 310 Main Street and 7 p.m. Thursday at the “Duck In, Waddle Out” establishment at Lake Andes, 58 Third Street.
The “Friends” will present information about the proposed project and will gather public feedback and concerns, according to Secretary Bob Foley of Tyndall. The organization is seeking an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant of an estimated $2.5 million for the project.
“The South Dakota Rail Board requested we hold public meetings and report results at our next appearance (before the board) on Wednesday, October 20,” Foley said.
“Additional meetings will likely be scheduled (in other area communities). These first two meetings are critical to showing the Rail Board, for project approval, and the EDA, for our grant application, that broad public support exists.”
The organization, a 501(c)(3) corporation, is seeking to create a 75-mile recreation path between Tabor and Platte on an unused portion of the Napa-Platte rail line. The trail could connect with Yankton and Lewis & Clark Lake trails.
Two weeks ago, “Friends” representatives gave a presentation and answered questions during back-to-back meetings with the South Dakota Rail Authority and the South Dakota Rail Board.
During the Rail Authority meeting, Bon Homme County Commissioner Ed Van Gerpen of Avon raised his concerns about the project, including costs and liability as well as the impact on adjacent landowners.
During the Rail Board meeting, Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the state needs more information on the project before giving its approval.
“You (Rail Board members) need at least the timing of when they are looking to submit an application and the public input received,” he said.
On the other hand, the Friends also need to know more about the state’s intentions and support, Foley told the rail board members.
While the grant carries a January deadline, the Friends are pushing to get their application done this month before the EDA funding runs out, according to Friends co-chair Ron Wagner.
The first phase of the trail would focus on the 28 miles of line from Platte Ravinia that was rail banked in 2007 and meets the rail-to-trail criteria.
If awarded, the EDA grant would provide valuable momentum in seeking other funds, Wagner said. The grant would be used for engineering and other initial work, he said.
The Friends consist of 26 members from Charles Mix County, Bon Homme County and the Yankton Sioux Tribe. The membership could expand in the future, including Nebraska entities as well as the Ponca and Santee Sioux tribes.
Those who cannot attend next week’s meetings can send a statement or email of support through the Friends website at https://friendsoftabortopl.wixsite.com/website or directly to Janet Wagner at jrwagner@hcinet.net or to Foley at rfoley9147@gmail.com.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.