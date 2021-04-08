Proposed Sports Co-Op Fails

FREEMAN — By a margin of one vote, three neighboring schools will not form a proposed sports co-op for 2021-22 but may consider it for the following year.
The Freeman Public, Freeman Academy and Marion school boards met jointly Thursday night at the Freeman Public gymnasium on whether the three schools, starting next fall, should form a three-year co-op for basketball, cross country, golf, track and volleyball.
The Marion and Freeman Academy boards unanimously approved the motion. However, the Freeman Public board voted 3-2 against the measure. Without the support of all three schools, the proposal was defeated, at least in terms of starting this fall.
The first four Freeman Public board members split on their votes, with Slade Ammann and Corey Gall in favor and Cody Fransen and Mark Miller opposed.
Chairman Kyle Weier was left to cast the deciding vote. He took a lengthy pause, showing what appeared to be great emotion and deliberation, before casting his “no” vote. He told the audience that it was a difficult vote, but he was respecting the feelings of Freeman Public patrons still left with questions and concerns at this point.
However, the proposed co-op isn’t completely dead. The three boards agreed to consider, at their next separate board meetings, whether to pursue the three-school cooperative in the same sports but instead starting with the 2022-23 school year.
One other major point of discussion is whether the co-op intended to lead to a consolidation of the Freeman and Marion school districts. Citizens who addressed the boards provided their input on merging the schools and what it could mean for academics, facilities and other aspects.
As a private school, Freeman Academy would not be part of a public school consolidation but could co-op with the new combined district.
Thursday’s meeting included an overview of current and possible student participation in various sports and the impact of forming a cooperative. Based on the three schools’ combined enrollment, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) would classify the co-op as Class A, comprised of middle-sized schools.
The public comment portion of the meeting brought input that ranged from acting now to waiting for more discussion and information. Patrons spoke on the ability of players to compete at their own age level, the role of more players on a team making athletes more competitive for playing time, the success of past co-op efforts and the ability to co-op for activities other than sports.
Discussion was also held on the transportation costs involved with practices and contests, which could vary depending on the conference and schedule.
Education consultant Tom Oster spoke and answered questions during the meeting, Oster, a former Avon superintendent and later a South Dakota secretary of education, has worked with co-op and consolidation efforts involving schools across the state.
Oster walked the boards through a consolidation timeline, which he said generally takes two years. The Freeman and Marion districts would formulate a merger plan, which would then need state approval followed by majority voter approval in each of the districts.
A new school district would mean the end of the current districts, the election of a new board and the end of any existing co-ops and other joint agreements with outside schools.
