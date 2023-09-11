100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 12, 1923
• Discussions of the Ku Klux Klan are coming nearer home. Rev. C. Eldon Stuck, pastor of the Methodist church at Gayville, who only recently came to South Dakota, is from Dayton, Ohio, where the Klan has become a prominent factor in the social and political, and even church life of the city and state. Of the 140 Protestant churches in the city of Dayton, no less than 132 of them are openly affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan.
• Enrollment in the Yankton city schools approaches 1,000 at the beginning of the school year 1923-24, according to approximate figures available this morning. The figures in the grades are much the same as a year ago, but the 320 in the high school is an increase of 40 over the 280 that started high school work at the first of last year.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 12, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 12, 1973
• Approximately 100 future Yankton High School Buck football players swing into game action tomorrow as the 7th and 8th grade intramural league opens play. Coaches Jim Balfany and Lloyd Brunick for the seventh graders and Tim Nickolas and Steve Evans on the eighth grade level have been conducting two weeks of fundamentals and conditioning for the boys in preparation for the game action.
• Miss Reiko Tanaka of Osaka, Japan, was speaker at the first meeting of the school year for the Avon Citizens Teachers Association recently. Miss Tanaka is a junior high English teacher in Japan who is a guest of Miss Georgeann Dykstra while in the United States studying English.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 12, 1998
• For the second time this week, a Yankton County jury convicted a downtown beer establishment of selling alcohol to an underage individual. After deliberating for just over two and a half hours Friday night, seven women and five men found Robbie’s Little Casino guilty of selling to an underage informant with the Yankton Police Department. The jury also found Robbie’s bartender Suzanne Dooley guilty of actually serving the beer. A Yankton County jury also brought back a guilty verdict Tuesday on identical charges against Boomer’s Lounge and Boomer’s bartender Kelly Ray Huntley.
• Yankton Bucks penalties, some costly fumbles, and a rambling Aberdeen Central running back named Matt Gates were the chief ingredients in a rare Buck defeat as they dropped a 28-27 overtime decision to the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles on Swisher Field in the Hub City last night. It was a big night for the Eagles as they posted their first victory after three losses this season and broke a Yankton win streak in the long series — a streak that stretched back a quarter-century.
