NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) will hold a remembrance ceremony Thursday, Sept. 30, in honor of those who have died and those who have suffered at Native American boarding schools. The ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. and will take place simultaneously on both the Macy Campus and the Santee Campus.
After the opening address and prayer, the ceremonies will consist of guest speakers and singing.
After closing of the ceremonies lunch will be provided.
Attendees are encouraged to wear orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.