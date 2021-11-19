• A report was received at 3:32 p.m. Thursday of an accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 5:45 p.m. Thursday of a car-versus-deer accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:32 a.m. Thursday of a car-versus-deer accident on 299th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:36 p.m. Thursday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:56 p.m. Thursday of an accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:04 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle-versus-coyote accident on 452nd Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:07 p.m. Thursday of an accident at the intersection of 306th St. and SW Jim River Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.