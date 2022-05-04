LINCOLN, Neb. — The Child Care Stabilization Grant, established by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed into law on March 11, 2021, provides approximately $24 billion in relief funds to the child care industry, of which approximately $140 million has been allocated to the state of Nebraska with $93 million being disbursed in the first round.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, developed a user-friendly, online Stabilization Grant application originally launched on Oct. 25, 2021, and reopened on April 8, 2022. Providers who are eligible for this new application window include all providers licensed by March 11, 2021, who did not apply in the first round, as well as providers who were licensed after March 11, 2021, and meet health and safety requirements.
Providers will have access to a toll-free contact center where questions about the application can be addressed and the call center will offer assistance in multiple languages. Deloitte, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS), will assist with the processing of provider payments, which will occur in two installments. Providers interested in applying for grants can visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov and questions regarding the application process can be directed to the contact center at 1-833-500-8810. The application will be available though May 9, 2022. DHHS encourages all eligible providers to apply for these stabilization grant funds.
DHHS understands these grants present an unprecedented opportunity to stabilize the childcare sector and ensure families have equal access to high-quality care. The Department has created a grant funding formula based on a variety of factors with a true focus on supporting individuals in underserved and lower-income areas of the state. Childcare providers will have the opportunity to apply these grant funds in a variety of categories including:
• Personnel costs, benefits, premium pay, and recruitment and retention;
• Rent or mortgage payments, utilities, facilities maintenance and improvements, or insurance;
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and sanitation supplies and services, or training and professional development related to health and safety practices;
• Purchases of or updates to equipment and supplies needed to respond to COVID-19;
• Goods and services necessary to maintain or resume childcare services including food costs, toys, and outdoor playgrounds;
• Mental health supports for children and employees;
• Co-payment and tuition relief for families struggling to make childcare payments, to the extent possible; and,
• For those licensed on or before March 11, 2021, paying for financial losses incurred as of March 13, 2020, (the date of the declaration of public health emergency).
Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley stated, “The first round of Child Care Grants was exceedingly successful in getting child care providers the support they need. Since not all providers were able to take advantage of the first round, DHHS is excited to provide another opportunity for providers who missed out.”
A guidance document has been provided for applicants with additional questions: https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/assets/ChildCareStabilizationFAQs.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.