PIERRE — South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC) is currently soliciting pre-applications from agencies interested in providing housing opportunities designed to resolve homelessness experiences for individuals and families. Applicants interested in developing permanent supportive housing opportunities, should contact SDHHC and make plans to complete the pre-application for the 2021 Continuum of Care Competition.
Funding will come from the U.S. Department of Housing’s Continuum of Care Program. Funds may be used for new construction, rehabilitation, supportive services, operating and leasing and rental assistance. The 2021 funding includes bonus funding targeted to providing housing and services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. Funding is allocated in a competitive process.
Per the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Indian tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities are eligible to apply. Applicants who are new to CoC funding are also encouraged to consider this opportunity.
Potential applicants should review the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for FY 2021 Continuum of Care Competition at https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/coc/. The 2021 pre-application form is available online at www.housingforthehomeless.org.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Davis Schofield at davis@sdhda.org/605-773-3181 to discuss their proposed application. Pre-applications are due by 5 p.m. (CDT), Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, and can be submitted via e-mail to davis@sdhda.org; fax to 605-773-5154 (Attn: Davis Schofield) or mail to Davis Schofield, South Dakota Housing Development Authority, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501.
