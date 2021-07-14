100 Years Ago
Friday, July 15, 1921
• Explaining in his weekly progress letter why work on the Meridian Highway bridge has not yet been resumed, Resident Engineer C.P. Moss points out that on June 1 the gauge showed the river standing at an elevation of 62.5 with a current speed on 3.3 miles per hour, while on July 13 the gauge showed a stage of 62.6 with a current speed of 3.8 miles per hour.
• Improvement of the bathing beach in the Jim River at Cedar Bluffs, about a mile north of the Washington highway bridge, which is about the only desirable place for swimming in this vicinity, is proposed by a number of young business men of the city who contemplate forming an organization to be known as the Cedar Bluffs River Club that is expected to accomplish their purpose.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 15, 1946
• All Gold Star families in Yankton and vicinity concerned about the problems connected with the return of World War II dead from overseas are invited to attend a meeting to be addressed on that subject by Col. Clyde C. Massey, commanding officer of the Kansas City Quartermaster depot. Time and place will be 2 o’clock in the afternoon of Sunday, July 28, at the Hotel Muehlebach in Kansas City.
• The traffic streamed along South Dakota highways last month in volume 69 percent greater than a year ago and 10 percent higher than in June 1941, the statewide highway planning survey revealed.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 15, 1971
• South Dakotans used an average of about 640 gallons of gasoline each during 1970, according to Eugene Stearns, executive director of the South Dakota Petroleum Council.
• Southern corn leaf blight has been found in six South Dakota counties, including Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union, but infestations remain light.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 15, 1996
• A father, with the help of his son, pounds nails into a doghouse yesterday at Yankton County’s Habitat for Humanity chapter. Five teams worked to see who was fastest in building a doghouse. Youngsters built birdhouses, which were auctioned off with the doghouses to raise money for Habitat’s first project.
• Cribbage enthusiasts squared off this weekend in the ninth annual Lewis & Clark Cribbage Classic. Each year’s attendance has topped the preceding year, with 172 players this year. Total prizes given were $20,000, with a Wisconsin man winning.
