100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 28, 1920
• Fred Hillmer who went to Wagner yesterday afternoon with a crowd of Odd Fellows of Yankton had the misfortune to burn up his automobile while en route. Mr. Hillmer was driving an Oakland car which took fire on the road just outside of Tyndall.
• Milo Sanford has installed in his barber shop fine new marble equipment with individual water connections for each barber. The work of installing was completed last night and gives to the shop a beauty of finish not often seen.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 28, 1945
• The South Dakota State Highway commission has announced plans to establish a resident engineer’s office in Yankton.
• A thorough study of Yankton’s proposed memorial park and swimming pool was postponed from a regular meeting of the board of city commissioners last evening because of the failure of Franz Lipp, Chicago landscape artist, to appear with plans for the park grounds.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 28, 1970
• Ken Curtis, “Festus” of TV’s Gunsmoke, will be the star attraction at the grand opening of Devils Nest, Sunday afternoon. “Festus” will appear in person at the event, along with his rollicking country western show featuring “The Frontiersmen” and Joanie. Honorary host and hostess of the grand opening will be the August 28th winners of CBS Television’s Dating Game. The couple will fly in from Los Angeles to take part in the activities.
• A total of 393 students are enrolled at Tyndall Public Schools this year. This is 10 more than last year’s enrollment.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 28, 1995
• Sesame Street Live will be in Sioux Falls for performances of “When I Grow Up,” the Muppets’ exploration of all the careers they can have when they grow up. Sunshine Foods bring the shows to the Sioux Falls Arena.
• The Yankton High School Bucks, 1994 State Class 11AA champions, have delivered notice that they are ready, willing and able to defend those honors. The 1995 version of the Bucks used an outstanding second half effort to trample the promising Brookings Bobcats 34-7 in the season opener before nearly 4,000 fans at Crane-Youngworth Field on a hot and humid Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.