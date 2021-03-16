Area High School seniors who plan on pursuing an agricultural related degree are invited to apply for the “Promoting Agricultural Youth” scholarships being awarded by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Eight awards of $3,000 will be given to 2021 graduates planning to pursue an agricultural-related major at a two- or four-year college. Applicants must be students in one of the specified school districts.
• South Dakota — Avon, Bon Homme, Freeman, Gayville-Volin, Irene-Wakonda, Menno, Scotland, Tripp- Delmont, Vermillion, Viborg-Hurley, Yankton
• Nebraska — Hartington-Newcastle Public, Cedar Catholic, Wynot, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Niobrara-Verdigre, Wausa, Bloomfield, Crofton, Creighton, Santee, Randolph
The objectives of the scholarship program are to recognize local youth who are leaders in agriculture, provide local financial support for academic study and leadership development and foster the development of future leaders in rural America, agribusiness and production agriculture.
Applications may be obtained at the Yankton Chamber, 803 E. 4th St. or online at www.yanktonsd.com/agri-business. They must be completed and returned to the Yankton Chamber by Wednesday, March 31, 2021 via mail or email at chamber@yanktonsd.com. The recipients will be selected by the P.A.Y. Scholarship Committee and awarded at the 2021 Ag Producer & Business BBQ.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (605) 665-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.