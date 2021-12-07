100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 8, 1921
• With the tramway trestle partially wrecked by the ice movement of yesterday afternoon, operations at the Meridian Highway bridge today were considerably hampered although sand-hogs were at work as usual this forenoon excavating for Pier 7. The tramway is twisted and bent and broken, in places, and will need new piling for a good portion of the distance between Piers 2 and 5.
• Someone has suggested that merchants who put Christmas trees in front of their places of business paint the boxes at the bases a dark gray or green, to finish off the job and make them in a measure uniform.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 8, 1946
• Once again, with the Missouri River standing at a winter-time low stage, Yankton’s water supply is threatened by the exposure of the city’s intake pipes. It is known that the permanent intakes, long subjected to the ravages of the stream, are in need of repair and replacement, but replacements have been a problem due to inability to obtain specially patterned steel products.
• A meeting of those interested is being called for tomorrow night, for the purpose of discussing the organization of a National Guard unit here.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 8, 1971
• Albert M. Nelson, Yankton, was presented a 50-year medal for continuous membership since June 1, 1921, at the Tuesday evening meeting of Hartington Lodge No. 155, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.
• Dedication ceremonies for the E.P. Rothrock Library at the University of South Dakota will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the library in the Akeley Science Center. The Geology Library was officially named in honor of the former USD professor by the South Dakota Board of Regents.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 8, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.