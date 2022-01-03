100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 4, 1922
• The year 1921, much maligned, set a record in one respect that has not been equaled in 50 years, and it is the kind of a record that everybody likes. According to records kept in the office of Weather Observer W.H. Fallon, the average temperature for the year 1921 was the highest that the local bureau has ever known in its half-century of existence.
• The Yankton Glee Club was greeted by a full house in Lake Andes Thursday at the O.K. Theatre. The entertainment was under the auspices of the Andes High school, and as a whole, was well worth the price of admission. It was clean, and for the most part, well put on.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 4, 1947
• Yankton “kids” and adults have been enjoying the winter weather in one form the past three days with ice skates. The Mulberry park has been flooded and the prevailing cold weather enabled many to try their luck on the ice.
• Holding Washington High School’s ace sharpshooter, Dick West, to a meager point, the Yankton Bucks came near pulling the biggest upset of the season as they battled the overwhelmingly favored Sioux Falls Warriors a 27 to 24 victory in a rough and down to the wire before yielding very ragged ESD conference engagement here last night.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 4, 1972
• The Yankton County Commission Monday spoke with representatives of two architectural consulting firms on a feasibility study for a new jail or “Complete safety facility” in the county. The commissioners noted grand jury investigations have recommend closing of the present county jail.
• Yankton was 17 below zero last night in keeping with subzero state temperatures, part of an Arctic mass covering the midsection and much of the far west. But, Scotland was much colder with 25 below. There was one favorable aspect. Wind was light, helping to hold down the chill factor.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 4, 1997
• A firm in Illinois was in the process of developing a profile for a new city manager for Yankton. A representative of The PAR Group spent a couple days in Yankton to learn about the community’s needs in what it is looking for when looking a replacement for City Manager Bill Ross, who was set to resign in March 1997.
• Area snowmobilers interested in getting together with other sled enthusiasts were encouraged to join the Lewis and Clark Winter Wheelers, a Yankton area snowmobiling club that was featured in a story in the Press & Dakotan. Membership wasn’t just all fun and games as members also helped area police and hospital workers by providing rides to and from work during bad weather and assisted in checking car that end up in the ditch to see if anyone in the vehicle required assistance.
