The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during July 2021:
James E. Grotenhuis, 2409 Burleigh St.; Single family home-addition; $400,000
Donald L. Naber, 1305 Spruce St.; Single family home-addition; $3,500
Sacred Heart Hospital, 501 Summit St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $22,314
Sacred Heart Health Services, 2601 Fox Run Pkwy; Commercial-alteration/repair; $50,000
Terrence L. Crandall, 809 East 19th St.; Door; $1,000
Fox Run Townhomes, 800 W. 25th St.; Commercial-new; $4,992,992
Aaron M. Weston, 1403 Oakwood Dr. #9; Window; $1,500
Leland P. Clark, Jr., 2701 Abbott Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000
Steve Drotzmann, 1412 & 1414 Millie Ln.; Single family home-new; $257,600
Wild Dog Enterprises, 215 Linn St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $12,000
HyVee Inc., 2118 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $275,000
Wendy Fisher, 909 Park St.; Siding; $3,500
Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center, 909 West 23rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $455,960
Mona’s LLC, 601 E. 4th; Commercial-new; $467,902
Garry A. Moore, 635 Augusta Cir; Window/door; $15,000
Douglas W. Fickbohm, 712 James Pl; Window; $4,200
Brandon Koster, 613 Capital St.; Window; $500
Shawn Bishop, 304 Fairway Dr.; Window; $2,000
JKA Venture LLC, 614 Pine St.; Window; $500
United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, 920 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $505,000
Larry’s Rentals LLP, 900 East 8th St.; Demolition
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2911 Wedgewood; Single family home-new; $153,984
Duane C. Stevenson, 208 Donohoe Blvd; Single family home-addition; $1,680
Roger D. Shreve, 1310 Whiting St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $8,000
Daniel Winterringer, 900 Park St.; Window; $3,000
Drotzmann Construction LLC, 1506 Joseph Cir; Single family home-new; $167,354.80
Cimpls LLC, 907 Ryan St.; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $26,000
Mathew Archer, 608 West 8th St.; Windows/door/siding; $12,000
Lareau Skogstad, 1000 Locust St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $2,200
Galaxy Properties LLC, 903 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $12,000
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 1701-1703 W. 25th St.; Single family home-new; $223,504
KN Construction Inc., 1504 West 26th St.; Single family home-new; $138,345.20
Nelson Family Enterprises, LLC, 3305 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-new; $413,100
Jeff Koster, 3007 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-addition; $275,000
KN Construction Inc., 1506 West 26th St.; Single family home-new; $129,300
Tania Acosta, 705 West 8th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $12,000
Yankton Development Enterprises, 1508 West 26th St.; Single family home-new; $123,218.60
John L Welch, 1002 Mulberry St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,000
Yankton Development Enterprises, 1510 West 26th St.; Single family home-new; $145,156
Sandra C. Cope, 805 West 3rd St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $15,762
David J. Saoi Revocable Trust, 306 East 25th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $1,100
Ronald D. Griess, 815 James Pl; Single family home-alteration/repair; $18,000
Total Fees: $17,933
July 2021 Total Valuation: $9,359,173.40
July 2020 Total Valuation: $1,552,477.00
2021 to Date Valuation: $22,073,120.94
2020 to Date Valuation: $20,752,228.50
