The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss a host of items in relation to emergency management during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, is slated to address several items with the board, including signage of homes, individual camper sites, gated communities and notifications of new construction.
The commission will also discuss several plats, mosquito abatement contracts, a federal bridge removal work agreement, a new malt beverage license, The Center and a second reading of zoning definition updates.
The board is also scheduled to hold executive sessions regarding litigation and a personnel issue.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.