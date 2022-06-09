In Health, Athletics And Life, Rhoades Had Major Impact

He wanted the world to be a better place — not just for his family, but also for his fellow man.
That’s how Susan Beers summed up her father, Dr. Marques Everett Rhoades, who passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne last month at 82. He is survived by his wife, Patti Brooks, and six children: Molly McDonald, Susan Beers, Jennifer Tofteland, Michael Rhoades, Anne Toupal and Carolyn Rhoades; and had 10 grandchildren.
In his youth, Rhoades, a native of Le Mars, Iowa, moved with his family to Pickstown and then Yankton, where he graduated from Yankton High School (YHS) in 1957.
His high-school friend, Tom Brokaw, described the young Rhoades as “mischief on the run.”
“When Marc was a Pickstown High School freshman, Coach Donahue entered him in the mile at the Howard Wood Track Meet. Mark quickly fell far behind and dropped out,” Brokaw said in a note to Rhoades’ family. “Coach Donahue ordered him to get back in the race. (Marc) hid at the final 100-meter mark, jumped in and dashed ahead of the pack — swerving off the track at the last moment trailed by angry event officials.”
However, as slim as the chances may have seemed in high school, Rhoades became a distinguished physician, a dedicated marathoner, long-distance cyclist and a prominent orthopedist who did exceptional work for the Armed Services, Brokaw noted.
Rhoades graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1961 and then Baylor University in 1965. After graduating, he joined the United States Navy for four years as a flight surgeon. Rhoades was honorably discharged in 1969. Ten years later, he joined the Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) as an orthopedic surgeon.
Also in a note to the family, Dr. Michael McVay, a YMC colleague of Rhoades’, described him as a true leader in Yankton’s medical community.
“I always appreciated his efforts to help the medical community (find) ways to improve itself,” he said. “His dry, quiet and pointed humor was a jewel to experience.”
Rhoades went on to become vice president of Medical Affairs for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was also an active member of the South Dakota High School Activities Association and served as team physician for many YHS athletic teams.
As the team doctor, it was Rhoades who got the idea of athletic trainers off the ground at YHS, former colleague and then-athletic director Bob Winter told the Press & Dakotan.
“He started what I will call ‘sports medicine’ here in Yankton,” Winter said. “He had been an orthopedic surgeon, and he said to me, ‘I want to combine all the doctors, so we’re all on the same page, to help people.”
In so doing, Rhoades influenced many students who went on to become trainers or professionally involved in sports medicine,” Winter said.
“I just always felt he was really ahead of his time,” Winter said. “He was — a word that I would almost use is visionary. That’s a pretty big word for me, but he was a visionary.”
As a medical doctor, he was very involved with athletes recovering from injuries, monitoring not only their physical recovery but also their mental state, he said.
Through his position at YMC, Rhoades arranged for athletes to receive free athletic physicals, Winter said.
“We would have an evening over at the clinic where he got the doctors and the nurses and staff — they would come in on their own — and we would have hundreds of kids go through in one night to get their athletic physical,” he said.
Interestingly, Winter and Alex Toupal, YHS teacher/coach and Rhoades’ eldest grandchild, both remember Rhoades on the sidelines at all the games.
When it became time for Toupal to settle down, Toupal told the Press & Dakotan, the choice was obviously Yankton, and a part of that conclusion was due to Rhoades.
“He invested so much in this community,” he said. “I felt there was a part of me that was obligated to carry that on and get invested in the community.”
As a member of the YHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Rhoades’ photo is displayed in the school hallway.
“Every time I walk through the Activities hallway and I see his picture, there’s a part of me that takes pride in that,” Toupal said. “I played on the sidelines of games in high school for years, but to walk down the same sidelines on a Friday night, I have to reflect that this is where he was for three decades.”
One of the remarkable things about Rhoades was that despite being a tremendously busy person, he always found time to help others, Toupal said.
“If one of his family members or loved ones was into something, he was going to make that a hobby of his as well,” Toupal said. “He didn’t limit it to the family. When I was in high school football, I remember he drove me and a friend to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a football camp. I didn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell of getting a scholarship at Nebraska, but my friend had a pretty good chance.”
Rhoades wanted to provide Toupal’s friend with the opportunity to be seen by some of the bigger scouts, so he paid for the trip and took both boys, Toupal said.
Added Beers, “Everybody talks about him and his love of sports. Really, out of the six of us kids, only two of us are really into sports, but it didn’t matter. He was always there, he was always supportive.”
Rhoades did believe that children should be involved in activities, but not necessarily sports, she said.
“It could be tap dancing or stamp collecting, but (it was) something that gave a kid purpose,” Beers said. “If it was a sport, it could be anything, and it wasn’t about winning. It was about doing your best and having fun.”
Rhoades encouraged his children’s dreams, she noted, and in his own activities, he was singularly focused and never did anything halfway, she said.
“Most people run or walk and they’re happy with it, but no, not my father. He had to take it to the next level,” Beers said. “The next thing you know, he’s doing marathons and he branches out into triathlons. He was in the New York Marathon and the Ironman Triathlon.”
He was also very creative, especially at Christmastime, and he never did anything small, Beers said.
“He was almost pathologically creative,” she said. “He was a legend for wrapping things. He would put so much time and energy and work into wrapping these gifts that were going to be destroyed, ripped apart, in minutes.”
His wrapping often included themes, glitter and various types of bows, Beers said, adding that one Christmas he assigned each child a specific pattern of wrapping paper and put a key of his work on the piano bench so the children would know which presents to open.
“If you asked any of his kids, they would tell you, ‘I was his favorite,” she said. “When there are six kids, you can get lost in the shuffle, but we were all sure we were his favorite.”
Even after Rhoades’ passing, his family learned of people they never knew he had helped, Toupal said, adding that one story in particular stuck with him. It touched on an event from the Iraq War in 2005 that ended in the death or wounding of four of Yankton guardsmen when an IED struck their Humvee while on patrol.
A severely burned Army Spc. Allen D. Kokesh Jr. was sent to a burn unit in San Antonio, Texas, where he struggled to recover with his father by his side. .
After two months Kokesh seemed to improve and his father returned to Yankton. However, the next day the hospital called saying Kokesh had taken a turn for the worse and that the father should return to say goodbye. But flying from a small airport to San Antonio was expensive, Toupal said.
Rhoades learned about the situation and in an instant, decided to pay for the soldier’s father to fly back to Texas, he said.
“They got him down there and that very next day the soldier passed away, but he at least had his father by his side thanks to that moment that my grandpa took,” Toupal said.
Personally, Winter called Rhoades one of the most interesting people he has ever known.
“He was humble, a quiet guy, but he was brilliant,” Winter said. “He was always looking to the future. He always expanded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.