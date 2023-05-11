Abortion Meds

Mifepristone is one of the pills used in the medical abortion process. It is also known as RU-486 and is used together with another medication to end a pregnancy with its first 70 days.

 Courtesy Photo

A Minnesota doctor who helps procure mail-order medication abortions for South Dakota women said she plans to continue that practice even if the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws or limits the use of mifepristone, one of the pills used in the process.

“It’s business as usual,” said Dr. Julie Amaon, medical director of Just the Pill.

