Yankton’s Christ Episcopal Church, like many churches in the area, is canceling its worship services for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus.
As such, they are offering our community a readable online Sunday Devotional Service that includes a homiletic study and reflection based on one of the Scripture readings for that Sunday.
You can find this devotional service on Facebook: Christ Episcopal Church Yankton South Dakota or on the church’s website: christepiscopalchurchyankton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.