BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension has released a new podcast, “Streamlines” (extension.sdstate.edu/tags/streamlines-podcast). Hosted by John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer, and Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils field specialist, and produced by Keely Moriarty, SDSU Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering outreach and research assistant, the audio series aims to bring listeners insight and discussion on all things water.
The podcast is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Water Resources Institute.
Each season of Streamlines will feature 10 to 16 episodes and will cover different topics ranging from conservation drainage and ecosystem services to green stormwater management practices. Throughout the podcast, McMaine and Bly will feature interviews with experts to explore the theme of each episode.
