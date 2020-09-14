PIERRE — Beginning in March, the South Dakota Community Foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized their grantmaking processes.
Twelve South Dakota nonprofits recently benefitted from these efforts. Avera McKennan Hospital, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home, Crooks Community Child Care Center, Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center Inc., Monument Health Foundation, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, South Dakota Afterschool Network, Walks on the Day Foundation and Working Against Violence, Inc. received recent awards.
“Our state’s nonprofits continue to feel the effects of this pandemic," said Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “Many have had to completely change their way of doing business in order to provide services for their clients. At the same time, their typical fundraising efforts have had to be cancelled. Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer much needed support."
In response to the pandemic, SDCF’s Board of Directors established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support. Donations are being accepted. If you would like to lend your support to those who continue to be impacted by this virus, or just learn more, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/. Donations can be made on-line or checks may be directed to SDCF, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501. One hundred percent of donations made to the SDCF Coronavirus Fund go directly to those in need throughout our state.
Funds were used to support the following area initiatives:
• Located in Yankton, Avera Sacred Heart Hospitalis a 99-bed hospital. Avera Sacred Heart Hospital was granted $10,000 to support the purchase of a portable dialysis machine and required supporting equipment to serve patients with end-stage renal disease who need hemodialysis and have been diagnosed with or are suspected of having COVID-19.
• Walks on the Day Foundation, Lake Andes assists the White Swan Community on the Yankton Sioux Reservation with long-term disaster recovery. This nonprofit was a recipient of a $10,000 grant to help mitigate food shortages through provision of hot meals.
