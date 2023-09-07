Dam
A pair of fishermen patrol the tailwaters below Gavins Point Dam Thursday while a discharge of 2,100 cubic feet per second comes out of the spillway.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Despite an increase in precipitation regionally in August, winter releases from the Gavins Point Dam are expected to be raised only slightly above the minimum rate.

The planned releases were announced by the Missouri River Water Management Division (MRWMD) of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Thursday.

