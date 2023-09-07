Despite an increase in precipitation regionally in August, winter releases from the Gavins Point Dam are expected to be raised only slightly above the minimum rate.
The planned releases were announced by the Missouri River Water Management Division (MRWMD) of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Thursday.
“The 2023 calendar forecasts for the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is 29.1 million acre-feet (MAF), 113% of average and approximately 8.6 (MAF) more than last month’s forecasts,” said Ryan Larsen, USACE, MRWMD Reservoir Regulation Team Lead. “The slightly above-average runoff forecast for 2023 reflects the above-average runoff in previous months, leading to improved soil moisture conditions in eastern portions of the basin.”
Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.7 MAF.
Above-average precipitation over the Dakotas in August caused the slightly higher runoff forecast, he said.
“However, below-average precipitation over central and northern Montana caused below-average runoff above Fort-Peck reach and near-average runoff and the Fort-Peck-to-Garrison reach,” Larsen said during a Thursday webinar. “With the climate outlook indicating equal chances for above-normal and below-normal precipitation over the upper basin throughout the fall, September through December runoff totals are near average.”
Though the Drought Monitor shows a one-to-three-class degradation of drought conditions in the western part of the Missouri River basin in Montana, it also shows a one-to-three-class improvement in the eastern part of the basin, he said.
“Although there have been drought improvements in the eastern portions of the basin, drought conditions remain and are projected to expand in the fall,” Larsen said.
August releases from Gavins Point Dam averaged 30,900 cubic feet per second (cfs) and are currently set at 35,000 cfs. Releases will likely remain near 35,000 cfs or slightly higher over the next several days, as needed to meet the downstream targets, said Mike Swenson, USACE, MRBWM Power Production Team Lead.
“The Missouri River Mainstem System Storage is currently at 55.2 MAF, 0.9 MAF below the base of the annual flood control zone,” he said. “System storage peaked on July 22 at 56.6 MAF feet.”
Simulations based on runoff provide a range of possible reservoir elevation and release scenarios on which officials base their forecasts, Swenson said.
“Fort Peck and Oahe are currently at 4.8 and 5.1 feet below their respective flood control zones, and Garrison is 3.5 feet above the base of its flood pool,” he said. “The basic forecast shows Fort Peck declining about one foot in September and then leveling off as releases are reduced in the fall.”
The basic forecast also shows Garrison reservoir levels declining through September and into the fall, so releases will be reduced accordingly, Swenson said.
“The forecast shows Oahe Reservoir continuing to decline during September,” Swenson said. “Releases will be adjusted over the next several months to better distribute the stores in the upper three reservoirs prior to the start of next year’s runoff.”
According to Eileen Williamson of the USACE, NWD Public Affairs Office, the total storage in the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system remains at lower-than-normal levels.
“As per the criteria in the Master Manual, the winter release rate is determined based on the September 1 system storage,” she said. “Based on (that), winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be 13,000 cfs.”
This release rate is slightly higher than the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs, she noted.
“Gavins Point Dam releases will be set to provide navigation flow support at a level 1,500 cfs below full service at all four target locations (Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City),” Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.