Join the staff of the Yankton Community Library for a virtual presentation of misunderstood animals, presented by the Great Plains Zoo, on Thursday, Oct. 22. This live event begins at 6 p.m. Get ready for an engaging presentation and bring your questions for these animal experts.
The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/y5r9cw3g; Password: spider
There will not be a recorded video for later viewing, so mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on this fun event.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
