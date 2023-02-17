PIERRE — South Dakotans can check out state park passes from many public and academic libraries across the state through the new Check Out South Dakota State Parks program. The program is made possible through a partnership between South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and the South Dakota State Library.
Library patrons can check out a state park pass from a participating library, free of charge, for up to three days. Access a list of participating libraries on the State Library’s website at library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx.
