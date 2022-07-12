• Brian Eide, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeremie Boyd, 39, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Terry Sailer, 64, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Dylan Faulks, 31, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of substances with high potential for abuse (distribution to a minor), possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
