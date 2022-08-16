Yankton Officially Sets Rain Record

Monday’s rainfall in Yankton produced the biggest one-day moisture total the city has received in more than four years.
Yankton officially saw 3.42 inches of rain, shattering the record of 1.95 inches recorded in 1923. Radio station WNAX reported that Monday’s rain total surpassed the months of June and July combined.
According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s precipitation was the heaviest rainfall Yankton has recorded since July 20, 2018.
Some other, unofficial area rainfall totals from Monday included: Avon (.5 miles northeast) — 0.84; Coleridge (5.4 NE) — 1.77; Crofton (.7 NE) — 2.67; Dante (3.1 S) — 1.31; Elk Point (5.6 NNE) — 2.25; Hartington (.5 NW) — 1.06; Hurley (.2 S) — 0.43; Jefferson (1.1 E) — 2.20; Lake Andes (2.4 N) — 0.56; Marion (4.8 NNW) — 0.28; Ponca (2.5 NW) — 1.85; Springfield (7.6 SSW) — 1.30; St. Helena (4.1 SW) — 2.30; Vermillion (1.4 SE) — 3.00; and Wagner (.8 NNW) — 1.01.
