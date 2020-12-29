Yankton County added another 16 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday recorded 28 new deaths related to COVID-19.
Yankton County had seen 704 positive tests this month, an increase of 39%.
Overall, South Dakota saw 501 new infections Tuesday, while active cases fell to 5,738, the lowest level since Oct. 10.
No new deaths were reported in South Dakota, keeping the toll at 1,446. It was the third straight day no new deaths were recorded.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (1,472 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 3 new recoveries (1,410), 0 new deaths (23), 39 active cases, 9 new vaccinations (61 total);
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (1,098), 0 new hospitalizations (117), 11 new recoveries (1,017), 0 new deaths (11), 70 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (90);
• Clay County — 6 new cases (1,613), 0 new hospitalizations (39), 19 new recoveries (1,523), 0 new deaths (11), 79 active cases, 11 new vaccinations (179);
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (378), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 10 new recoveries (346), 0 new deaths (7), 25 active cases, 1 new vaccination (12);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (696), 0 new hospitalizations (62), 8 new recoveries (639), 0 new deaths (16), 41 active cases, 49 new vaccinations (207);
• Turner County — 6 new cases (956), 1 new hospitalization (60), 18 new recoveries (859), 0 new deaths (47), 50 active cases, 12 new vaccinations (231);
• Union County — 9 new cases (1,590), 0 new hospitalizations (68), 21 new recoveries (1,426), 0 new deaths (30), 134 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (39);
• Yankton County — 16 new cases (2,491), 1 new hospitalization (113), 32 new recoveries (2,213), 0 new deaths (24), 93 new vaccinations (703).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Knox County (662 overall) and one new infection in Dixon County, its 484th. Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by one to 547.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday:
• Total Cases — 98,168 (+501: 418 confirmed, 83 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,738 (-785);
• Recoveries — 90,974 (+1,286);
• Hospitalizations — 5,605 ever hospitalized (+22); 303 currently hospitalized (+15);
• Testing — 3,724 new tests processed; 890 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 15,830 (+1,051).
In Nebraska, the 28 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,587. The state has recorded 569 deaths this month, an increase of 56%.
Also, 875 new infections were reported late Monday.
In a press release, the DHHS reported that 21,419 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Nebraska as of Monday morning.
“Vaccine doses continue to be targeted for those hospital staff and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as paramedics, emergency medical technicians and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come,” the press release said.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 162,849 (+875);
• Recoveries — 103,592 (+1,423);
• Hospitalizations — 5,159 ever hospitalized (+51); 634 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 11,881 new tests processed; 2,515 new individuals tested.
