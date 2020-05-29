A hoop barn was destroyed in a hay fire near Gayville Thursday evening.
According to Gayville Fire Chief Gary Jepsen, fire crews were called to a fire at Barnes Hay & Feed just west of Gayville at 5:17 p.m. Thursday. Jepsen estimated there were around 1,000 bales of hay involved in the fire.
Crews were on scene for around two hours and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Volin Fire Department was also called in to provide mutual aid.
