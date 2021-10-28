• A report was received at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of medication on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:26 a.m. Thursday of a sex offender failing to register on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 8:13 a.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:17 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 12:08 p.m. Thursday of the theft of services on W. 5th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary west of Yankton.
