Electricity has been restored to almost 300 Yankton customers after a nearly two-hour outage early Friday morning.
The power went out at 1:40 a.m. and was restored at 3:30 a.m., according to NorthWestern Energy spokesman Tom Glanzer.
The outage affected the area around the city’s water treatment plant. The problem originated underground from a city substation.
The outage could have been caused by a number of reasons, including rodents, Glanzer said.
A NorthWestern crew made adjustments to power the water treatment plant from a different feed.
The outage affected 278 customers, but power has been fully restored.
